New York Mets Discovering the real Michael Conforto

Beyond the Box Score
Usa_today_10041000.0

Discovering the real Michael Conforto

by: Merritt Rohlfing SB Nation: Beyond the Box Score 2m

... games he ran a 133 wRC+ and 2.1 fWAR, knocking nine home runs and giving the Mets the idea that he could be a future centerpiece player. He also hit a line dr ...

Tweets