New York Mets Mets not ready to promote Rosario, despite putt...

Metsblog
Acabrosario_9y7vj1v0_d6hd7ycp

Mets not ready to promote Rosario, despite putting Cabrera on DL

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 38s

... are: New York Mets relief pitcher Addison Reed (Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports) The Mets allowe ...

Tweets