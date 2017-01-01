New York Mets Getting to know Mets reliever Neil Ramirez

Amazin' Avenue
Usa_today_10036821.0

Getting to know Mets reliever Neil Ramirez

by: Chris McShane SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 4m

... generated swings-and-misses over twenty percent of the time he’s thrown it. Mets pitchers have had an awful year so far, but Mets pitching coach Dan Warthen ...

Tweets