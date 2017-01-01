- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets’ woes continue as they drop sixth straight game | Newsday
by: Marc Carig marc.carig@newsday.com — Newsday 13s
... | advertise on newsday As a group, Mets relievers began the day with a 5.26 ERA, the third highest in the National L ...
Tweets
-
Duda was incredibly candid & critical of himself post-game. "I've been bad at baseball for the last week."TV / Radio Personality
-
Mets fall short after Rene, Grandy go deep https://t.co/edOODdOQ9m #NewYorkMetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Terry on tomorrow's game: “The critical part is to get Matt Harvey back on. Make no mistake about it.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Duda: "I have got to clean it up. I've been bad at baseball for the last week."Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Collins will implement a 4-man rotation for the next week-plus; he plans to skip Gsellman's next 2 starts, possible because 2 off days.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Gsellman is being skipped and available from the bullpen Wednesday. #'mets.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets