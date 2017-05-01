New York Mets Rapid Reaction: Mets Drop Sixth Straight in 5-4...

Mets Merized
Neil-walker-2

Rapid Reaction: Mets Drop Sixth Straight in 5-4 Loss to Diamondbacks

by: John Jackson Mets Merized Online 2m

... lefty Daniel Descalso. Blevins struck him out to end the inning. Offense The Mets faced Zack Greinke (4-2, 2.79 ERA) who carried a no-hitter into the eighth i ...

Tweets