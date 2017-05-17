- IN
Mets get another poor outing from a starter as skid hits six
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 21s
... . Yasmany Tomas homered leading off the sixth to put the Mets in a 5-2 hole. Milone rebounded to record two outs in the inning before Sewa ...
Duda was incredibly candid & critical of himself post-game. "I've been bad at baseball for the last week."
Mets fall short after Rene, Grandy go deep https://t.co/edOODdOQ9m #NewYorkMets
Terry on tomorrow's game: "The critical part is to get Matt Harvey back on. Make no mistake about it.
Duda: "I have got to clean it up. I've been bad at baseball for the last week."
Collins will implement a 4-man rotation for the next week-plus; he plans to skip Gsellman's next 2 starts, possible because 2 off days.
Gsellman is being skipped and available from the bullpen Wednesday. #'mets.
