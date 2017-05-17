New York Mets D-backs down Mets for 2nd night in a row

Fox Sports
Pi-mlb-dbacks-fernando-rodney-051617.vresize.1200.630.high.0

D-backs down Mets for 2nd night in a row

by: AP May 17, 2017 at 2:15a ET Fox Sports 2m

... th save. Tommy Milone (1-1) lasted 5 2/3 innings in his second start for the Mets. He gave up five runs and six hits. The Mets took advantage of uncharacteris ...

Tweets