New York Mets Game recap May 16: Desperate in the desert

BP Mets
Usatsi_10060849

Game recap May 16: Desperate in the desert

by: Noah Grand Baseball Prospectus: BP Mets 1m

... od idea. Was Terry Collins over or under managing here? Anyway, since it’s a Mets game, there were more home runs. Granderson homered off Greinke in the fifth ...

Tweets