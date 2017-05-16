New York Mets Mets' Lucas Duda: Been 'really bad at baseball'

nj.com
22708082-large

Mets' Lucas Duda: Been 'really bad at baseball'

by: Abbey Mastracco | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com NJ.com 37s

... neral since he returned from the disabled list.  In the fourth inning of the Mets' 5-4 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday at Chase Field, Duda caught ...

Tweets