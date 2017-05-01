New York Mets Mets prospect watch: Scouting reports on top mi...

nj.com
22707172-standard

Mets prospect watch: Scouting reports on top minor leaguers, including Amed Rosario

by: Keith Sargeant | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com NJ.com 2m

... d-year manager is a good source, considering he is in his eighth year in the Mets organization and managed the majority of the team’s top prospects whether it ...

Tweets