New York Mets Add an MLB scout to list of Tebow non believers...

CBS Sports
May-17-pr

Add an MLB scout to list of Tebow non believers who do not think he has a chance - CBSSports.com

by: Sports Network CBS Sports 41s

... erywhere he's gone so far this season . People want to see the guy play. The Mets are mulling a promotion for Tebow , which makes sense. The team does not own ...

Tweets