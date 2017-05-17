New York Mets Mets can't hold lead, fall to D-backs in extras

MLB: Mets.com
Conforto1280_bwhceb7o_vl3ogvuw

Mets can't hold lead, fall to D-backs in extras

by: Steve Gilbert and Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 2m

... nning with a home run to left-center field off as the D-backs walked off the Mets, 5-4, on Wednesday afternoon at Chase Field. The loss was the seventh straig ...

Tweets