D-backs' bullpen comes through to complete sweep of Mets
by: foxsports — Fox Sports 1m
... w FOX Sports Hi, Arizona D-backs’ bullpen comes through to complete sweep of Mets May 17, 2017 at 8:51p ET 0 Shares Torey Lovullo credits the D-backs' bullpen ...
Now the Mets need to go 65-58 (.528) the rest of the way just to finish .500.... and like 71-52 (.577) to be in the…Mets need to go 71-55 (.563) the rest of the way without Cespedes, Thor, or Familia to finish the season at 87-75 with a chance at the WC.Blogger / Podcaster
"Am I coming up on it?" "No, no, look behind you."Collins: "It's real easy to unravel, and I will not let that happen here. I will not let this team get down." lBlogger / Podcaster
Don't bet on it. It's not just the bad relief pitching. The bone-headed mistakes by veterans on the base paths & on…It can only get better from here, right?Blogger / Podcaster
?If you want to destroy my Mets team. Hold this thread as I walk away. Watch me unravel I'll be in last place. ?Collins: "It's real easy to unravel, and I will not let that happen here. I will not let this team get down." lBlogger / Podcaster
You don't need them RT @DHAPshow: Should I be more worried about my eyebrows?Blogger / Podcaster
Welcome back LJ! Mazzilli hits a ? to center to put us within 1! #LetsRumbleMinors
