Mets Daily Prospect Report, 5/18/17: Hey, the St. Lucie Mets won!
by: Robert Wolff — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1m
... 18-22) ST. LUCIE 3, LAKELAND 2 / 10 () It took 10 innings, but the St. Lucie Mets managed to be the only team in the system to record a victory Wednesday with ...
