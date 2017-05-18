New York Mets Mets want you to know about discount tickets sh...

The Mets Police
Homer-money

Mets want you to know about discount tickets should you want to see lousy baseball

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

... now at a savings of $28 per ticket, while supplies last, through May 25 at  mets.com/runs. Details for the homestand include: Friday, May 19 vs LA Angels (7: ...

Tweets