Amazin' Avenue Audio, Episode 238: Not the fun kind of streaking
by: Brian Salvatore — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 40s
... p, Chris and Brian return to answer your emails and try to make sense of the Mets world. (1:27) Steve Sypa talks about the minor league players for the week f ...
Per @stluciemets, Travis d'Arnaud, Steven Matz and Seth Lugo are playing for them on rehab assignment tonight in Lakeland. #metsBlogger / Podcaster
Think we all know the answer to this.@RisingAppleBlog If Montero pitched to Trout until he got an out, what would happen first - Montero gets an out, or… https://t.co/yCnMFOQI6tBlogger / Podcaster
#Mets have reinforcements coming soon, but this free fall can't wait until then https://t.co/jOkU7ocmMkBlogger / Podcaster
RT @stluciemets: Lineup at Lakeland (6:30) Mora RF D’ARNAUD C Urena DH Mazeika 1B Becerra LF Rodriguez SS Burdick 3B Siena 2B Zabala CF SP- STEVEN MATZBeat Writer / Columnist
Travis d'Arnaud is batting 2nd and catching for the St. Lucie Mets tonight. Steven Matz is getting the start on the mound.Blogger / Podcaster
