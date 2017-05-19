New York Mets Should the Mets call up Amed Rosario? Opinions ...

New York Post
Rosario

Should the Mets call up Amed Rosario? Opinions vary

by: Mike Puma New York Post 24s

... n extra year of arbitration eligibility for Rosario, potentially costing the Mets millions of dollars in the future. The Mets aren’t alone among teams in cons ...

Tweets