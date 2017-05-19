- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets have tricky 2018 options if this season keeps spiraling
by: Ken Davidoff — New York Post 2m
... da and Neil Walker and get an interesting piece or two in return. Should the Mets call up Amed Rosario? Opinions vary 0:0 Even as the clamor has risen for the ...
Tweets
-
Athletes who committed criminal acts shouldn't be honored with statues https://t.co/VjCAXuen8NBlogger / Podcaster
-
Sure, if you have a spare set of back muscles.@Metstradamus I fucked up my knee about 8 weeks ago, can we trade knee ligaments?Blogger / Podcaster
-
The strategy fantasy baseball owners should employ when it comes to rookies https://t.co/Q0348GwDydBlogger / Podcaster
-
I will be answering questions about the Mets, food, and ligaments for 15 minutes. I'm bored. Go!Blogger / Podcaster
-
Amed Rosario debate: Should the Mets call up their top prospect? https://t.co/GnOW6NE6QQBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets may be a burning trash heap but I'm pretty excited to get to watch Mike Trout this weekend, tbh.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets