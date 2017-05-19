New York Mets Notes from the Field: Columbia Fireflies

BP Mets
Usatsi_9937248

Notes from the Field: Columbia Fireflies

by: Jeffrey Paternostro Baseball Prospectus: BP Mets 2m

... Davis deal—a trade that feels like it happened three full lifetimes ago for Mets fans—Taylor is still somehow only 21. In the interim, he’s struggled with pe ...

Tweets