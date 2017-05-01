New York Mets Peter Hyatt - Terry Collins Managerial Death Watch

Mack's Mets
Collins4

Peter Hyatt - Terry Collins Managerial Death Watch

by: Peter Hyatt Mack's Mets 1m

... the record book for longevity as Mets skipper. It's an ode to mediocrity and/or submission to Sandy Alderson. Perh ...

Tweets