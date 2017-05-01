New York Mets MLB trade rumors: Braves' Bartolo Colon back to...

nj.com
22719349-mmmain

MLB trade rumors: Braves' Bartolo Colon back to Mets?

by: Joe Giglio | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com NJ.com 2m

... ver hurt (a big plus at this stage for the Mets). Colon, the Queens cult hero, signed with Atlanta in the offseason. From 20 ...

Tweets