New York Mets MMN Recap: Another Multi-Hit Game for Rosario, ...

Mets Minors

MMN Recap: Another Multi-Hit Game for Rosario, Smith Reaches Three Times

by: John Flanigan Mets Minors 3m

... ngs behind the plate. Wuilmer Becerra reached base twice and scored the only Mets run of the night. Becerra scored on a Dale Burdick’s double in the seventh. ...

Tweets