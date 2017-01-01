New York Mets Tim Tebow's 'nutty' encounter with fan leads to...

Sporting News
Tim-tebow-040617-usnews-ftr_17l2fhqw1ft541uv204jmvt9ob

Tim Tebow's 'nutty' encounter with fan leads to memorable moment

by: (Thomas Lott) Sporting News 4m

... entional, but leave it to Tebow to smooth over the incident effectively. The Mets had already had a representative come over to check on Brustman, but after T ...

Tweets