New York Mets New Report: Collins Talks About Injury Issues A...

Mets Merized
Terry-collins-e1492924470451

New Report: Collins Talks About Injury Issues And Job Status

by: John Sheridan Mets Merized Online 1m

... d Asdrubal Cabrera playing hurt most of the season. Perhaps, this is why the Mets do not have Collins on the hot seat. As Albanese explained in her article, C ...

Tweets