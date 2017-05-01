New York Mets Mets Minors Weekly: Paez Pounds SAL Pitching

Mets Merized
Desmond

Mets Minors Weekly: Paez Pounds SAL Pitching

by: Jacob Resnick Mets Merized Online 3m

... Carolina. Paez would go on to make his professional debut with the Brooklyn Cyclones, where he hit an underwhelming .190 with 47 strikeouts in 46 games. Now in h ...

Tweets