New York Mets Baseball American 2017 Mock Draft 3.0: A Kid fr...

Mets Minors
Nick-pratto-huntington-beach-1-e1495220840936

Baseball American 2017 Mock Draft 3.0: A Kid from Cali

by: Will Herrick Mets Minors 2m

... h Law. If he does fall to No. 20 hopefully the kid from Cali will be wearing Mets blue and orange instead of Trojan cardinal and gold. Share the post "Basebal ...

Tweets