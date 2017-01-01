New York Mets Mets Minors Weekly Report: Jennings Crushing th...

Mets Minors

Mets Minors Weekly Report: Jennings Crushing the Ball in Vegas

by: Jacob Resnick Mets Minors 2m

... Carolina. Paez would go on to make his professional debut with the Brooklyn Cyclones, where he hit an underwhelming .190 with 47 strikeouts in 46 games. Now in h ...

Tweets