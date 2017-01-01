New York Mets Mike Trout taking notes from Jeter on how to be...

Daily News
Troutweb20s-web

Mike Trout taking notes from Jeter on how to be MLB ambassador

by: Christian Red NY Daily News 24s

... (30) and fourth in average (.341). But despite Trout's largess at the plate, Mets manager Terry Collins said Friday that his starter Jacob deGrom was free to ...

Tweets