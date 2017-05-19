New York Mets Top 5 defining moments of Collins' Mets tenure

MLB: Mets.com
Collins2_1280_qokhfvzf_hatzsthd

Top 5 defining moments of Collins' Mets tenure

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 1m

... tter 6/1/12: Johan Santana strikes out David Freese swinging to complete the Mets' first no-hitter in franchise history Sept. 26, 2015: "We've waited a long t ...

Tweets