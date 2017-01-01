New York Mets Report: Mets COO 'meddles' in team affairs

The Score
Cropped_gettyimages-664677644

Report: Mets COO 'meddles' in team affairs

by: Michael Bradburn The Score 1m

... uesser. A less-than-deep thinker. And bad at self-awareness." To his credit, Mets' general manager Sandy Alderson deflected the blame away from the team's COO ...

Tweets