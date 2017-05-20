New York Mets Collins set to become longest-tenured manager i...

Fox Sports
Default_image.vresize.1200.630.high.0

Collins set to become longest-tenured manager in Mets history (May 20, 2017)

by: foxsports Fox Sports 1m

... I certainly hope we can stay here for a while.” First up for Collins and the Mets (17-23) is figuring out a way to maintain the winning formula produced on Fr ...

Tweets