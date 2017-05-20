New York Mets New York Mets’ Terry Collins to Become Club’s A...

Elite Sports NY
Usatsi_9542779

New York Mets’ Terry Collins to Become Club’s All-Time Games Managed Leader

by: John Santamaria Elite Sports NY 1m

... 11 and 2012, Collins first two seasons in the dugout, saw win a ,  pitch the Mets first , and win the . The work of the front office was also noticed through ...

Tweets