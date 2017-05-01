- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Reese Kaplan -- NL Central Trade Targets (Part 2 of 6)
by: Reese Kaplan — Mack's Mets 26s
... ely this year. Kyle Schwarber, for example, is hitting just .179 but unlike Mets underachievers he has 5 HRs and 14 RBIs to accompany that poor batting avera ...
Tweets
-
Last night @JdeGrom19 fanned 9 over 7 innings & @mconforto8 went 2-for-3 w/ a HR and two runs scored as we beat LA. https://t.co/MGV6avoUUXOfficial Team Account
-
Despite deGrom lift, season may still unravel anyway. But this is their talking point and they're sticking with it. https://t.co/936zEkYW7gBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Joe Buck and Alex Rodriguez will be doing the game tonight on FOX. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Collins will break record tonight for career games as Mets manager https://t.co/HnEWxvituiTV / Radio Network
-
.@ep504 shares a couple of Rosario observations from last night's Vegas game #DontBeSurprisedBeReadyBlogger / Podcaster
-
Michael Conforto's 7 opposite field home runs are the most in a single season by a lefty in Mets history. Carlos Delgado had 6 in 2006.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets