New York Mets Soft-spoken Michael Conforto is swinging a big ...

ESPN

Soft-spoken Michael Conforto is swinging a big stick for the Mets

by: Bradford DoolittleESPN Staff Writer ESPN 3m

... d so well that not only could he have emerged as that additional big bat the Mets needed, but he probably would have somehow wedged his way into Collins' line ...

Tweets