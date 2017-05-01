New York Mets Terry Collins Will Become Longest Tenured Mets ...

Mets Merized

Terry Collins Will Become Longest Tenured Mets Manager Tonight

by: Michael Mayer

Terry Collins enters tonight with a 498-514 (.492) record as the New York Mets manager. His 514 losses are the most in franchise history and his 498 wins a ...

