Terry Collins Will Become Longest Tenured Mets Manager Tonight
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 4m
... ld Collins enters tonight with a 498-514 (.492) record as the New York Mets manager. His 514 losses are the most in franchise history and his 498 wins a ...
Tweets
Michael Conforto's 1.5 fWAR is nearly three times higher than the next-closest Mets position player (Neil Walker, 0.6).Beat Writer / Columnist
The Mets are "very happy" with Amed Rosario and Dominic Smith. They're not desperate, though #NYM https://t.co/eVbyANXuT5Blogger / Podcaster
Jacob deGrom continues his brilliance >> https://t.co/YWVd1k4v3NBlogger / Podcaster
Rene Rivera's 11-game hitting streak is the longest active in MLB. He's batting .395 with two home runs, 12 RBI over the life of it. #MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
"He's a dictator. He's the Hitler of our century" https://t.co/NW7rEVqvWmBlogger / Podcaster
