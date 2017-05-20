- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets face easy Granderson choice — that Collins wants to ignore
by: Brian Lewis — New York Post 3m
... a rehab assignment. Outfielders Michael Conforto and Jay Bruce have been the Mets’ next best hitters. Granderson, who hit fifth Saturday vs. Anaheim, came in ...
Tweets
-
.@lamelaza_7 gets career hit 2k and we grab a 1-0 lead. End-1. #LGM ?Official Team Account
-
The first three Mets to face Alex Meyer all reach base, but only one -- Michael Conforto, who walked -- scores. They lead the Angels, 1-0.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
One run. That was all.TV / Radio Network
-
TV / Radio Network
-
Meyer gives up one run but is able to minimize the damage. Mets lead, 1-0.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets only get the one. 1-0. But Angels will have to prove they can score a run for that to matter.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets