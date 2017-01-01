New York Mets Hot Rene Rivera might have won starting catcher...

Newsday
Image

Hot Rene Rivera might have won starting catcher job | Newsday

by: Anthony Rieber  anthony.rieber@newsday.com Newsday 1m

... . He fell off to .178 in 110 games with Tampa Bay in 2015 before joining the Mets as a backup last year and hitting .222 in 65 games. He’s a guy who came here ...

Tweets