New York Mets Jose Reyes notches 2,000th career hit

Metsblog
Usatsi_10049510_qm5e6qdg_jbf8p0k0

Jose Reyes notches 2,000th career hit

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 1m

... : Game 38: Mets at Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m. on SNY May 16 | 6:45PM Share: The Mets (16-21) continue their three-game series against the Diamondbacks (22-18) to ...

Tweets