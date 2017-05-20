New York Mets Reyes singles for 2,000th career hit

MLB: Mets.com
Reyes2_1280_agdil3d7_ovqvj5v4

Reyes singles for 2,000th career hit

by: Danny Knobler MLB: Mets 47s

... e Reyes' single in the first inning on Saturday was his 1,396th hit with the Mets. (AP) By Danny Knobler / Special to MLB.com | + 0 COMMENTS NEW YORK -- had 2 ...

Tweets