New York Mets Final score: Mets 7, Angels 5—Two in a row

Amazin' Avenue
Usa_today_10067242.0

Final score: Mets 7, Angels 5—Two in a row

by: Chris McShane SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1m

... was very good for five innings but struggled a bit in the sixth. Still, the Mets’ offense had built a 4-0 lead over the course of the first few innings of th ...

Tweets