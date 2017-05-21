New York Mets Mets will continue to roll with Tommy Milone, h...

nj.com
22746844-standard

Mets will continue to roll with Tommy Milone, here's why

by: Abbey Mastracco | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com NJ.com 2m

... his calling card since he arrived in the major leagues and it's a reason the Mets put in a waiver claim on him two weeks ago.  Milone located his pitches on S ...

Tweets