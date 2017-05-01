New York Mets Nabil Crismatt named FSL Pitcher of the Week

Mack's Mets
Nabil%252bcrismatt

Nabil Crismatt named FSL Pitcher of the Week

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 3m

... illa, Colombia. He is in his first season with St. Lucie. He signed with the Mets as a non-drafted free agent in 2011. Crismatt pitched for team Colombia in t ...

Tweets