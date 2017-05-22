New York Mets Mets could activate Steven Matz after tomorrow’...

Call To The Pen
9479833-mlb-new-york-mets-at-arizona-diamondbacks

Mets could activate Steven Matz after tomorrow’s rehab start

by: Tim Haberin Fansided: Call To The Pen 39s

... as for Matz to make two more rehab appearances before being called up by the Mets, per MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo. This updated timetable would nix the third st ...

Tweets