New York Mets The Mets’ good catcher problem still must be so...

New York Post
Rr1

The Mets’ good catcher problem still must be solved

by: Fred Kerber New York Post 2m

... nly Rene is going to get some playing time.” Rivera has been a jewel for the Mets since they signed him as a minor-league free agent last year and became his ...

Tweets