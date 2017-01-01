New York Mets

Metsblog
Usatsi_8484701_k5oym2cs_h6vkb6dn

19 years ago today, Piazza played his first game with the Mets

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 3m

... Davey Johnson as the club's all-time leader. Collins' 499 wins are third in Mets history behind Johnson (595) and  Bobby Valentine (536). 2)  Jose Reyes went ...

Tweets