New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
678096318.0

The Mets have a love-hate relationship with the ‘Fly Ball Revolution’

by: Michael Martone SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 13s

... hat hasn’t really happened. Fly balls aren’t getting out of the park for the Mets at a high clip, which means, obviously, that they’re staying in the yard—and ...

Tweets