New York Mets

Metsblog
Ap_16168855615666_awpyx0un_vjcjp66r

Did the Mets get their money's worth from Granderson's four-year deal?

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 40s

... ) on seven hits and two walks with three strikeouts in 1 1/3 innings. 2) The Mets scored five unanswered runs on three homers, including solo shots by  Matt R ...

Tweets