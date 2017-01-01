New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
687481540.0

Final score: Mets 9, Padres 3—Mets hold Confortable lead

by: Chris McShane SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 39s

... a: 69 amazins8669: 63 JR and the Off-Balance Shots: 63 Kirk Diggler: 41 Jets Mets Devils Nets 16: 34 NateW: 32 Gina: 30 Willy Hernangorgeous Stole My Heart: 2 ...

Tweets