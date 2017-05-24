New York Mets

North Jersey
636312467102231455-bx204-3c6b-9

Josh Smoker expected to start in place of Tommy Milone on Saturday vs. Pittsburgh

by: Staff Writer, @MattEhalt North Jersey 5s

... - Lefty Josh Smoker is slated to start Saturday against Pittsburgh after the Mets placed lefty Tommy Milone on the disabled list with a left knee sprain. Rafa ...

Tweets