New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Gsellman1280_1wii7ynt_8c1xubez

After Gsellman exits, Collins' moves backfire

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 36s

... llowing three runs on six hits, he threw just 84 pitches. At that point, the Mets led by two runs. "I was fine," Gsellman said. "Felt good. If Terry wanted me ...

Tweets